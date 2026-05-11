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The Jefferson Exchange

Southern Oregon Repertory Singers mark Mother's Day weekend

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published May 8, 2026 at 5:46 PM PDT
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Internationally acclaimed baritone soloist Christopheren Nomura will perform with the Southern Oregon Repertory Singers on Mother's Day Weekend at the Southern Oregon University Music Recital Hall. The world premiere performance marks the 40th anniversary of the Repertory Singers in the Rogue Valley.
Christopheren Nomura
Internationally acclaimed baritone soloist Christopheren Nomura will perform with the Southern Oregon Repertory Singers on Mother's Day Weekend at the Southern Oregon University Music Recital Hall. The world premiere performance marks the 40th anniversary of the Repertory Singers in the Rogue Valley.

The Southern Oregon Repertory Singers will celebrate their 40th anniversary this weekend with a world premiere performance at the Southern Oregon University Music Recital Hall.

The concert, “To the End in Songs,” marks the culmination of four decades under the leadership of Music Director Paul French. The program features new works by composers Peter Relph and Jodie French, funded through a commissioning endowment.

French said the repertoire is intended to offer audiences beauty and hope during a difficult time.

The 70-voice choir and full orchestra will be joined by internationally acclaimed baritone Christopheren Nomura, who said collaborating with living composers is rewarding for performers.

Nomura said premiering Jodie French’s “The Stranger Among You” has allowed him to deeply engage with the work’s themes and poetry.

“It’s an honor to feel the poetry, to feel the text, and to really go in as deeply as I possibly can,” he said.

The program explores shared humanity and the Golden Rule, drawing on texts ranging from the Statue of Liberty to poet Langston Hughes and Oregon's poet laureate, Lawson Inada.

Nomura said he hopes audience members are "open to that experience of hearing these incredible chords and melodies."

Event

Guests

  • Paul French, director, Southern Oregon Repertory Singers
  • Christopheren Nomura, international baritone soloist
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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay