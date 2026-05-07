Eureka police launch bicycle and pedestrian safety campaign

As spring weather draws more people outdoors, the Eureka Police Department is stepping up efforts to keep streets safe for pedestrians and cyclists.

The department has launched its Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Initiative, a monthlong campaign running through May aimed at reducing dangerous behavior on city streets.

Funded through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, the initiative combines enforcement with public education. Officers are focusing on common causes of crashes, including speeding and drivers failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.

But Ranger Chandler Baird said the effort is about more than issuing citations.

“Pedestrians, bicyclists, drivers all have equal rights to the road,” Baird said. “Our goal in Eureka is to make sure that everyone on the road and using the roadways is safe.”

The campaign also encourages pedestrians and cyclists to take precautions. Pedestrians are advised to wear reflective clothing and use lights from dusk to dawn to improve visibility. Cyclists are reminded to ride in the direction of traffic, obey traffic signals and watch for opening car doors when near parked vehicles.

The department is also asking residents to help identify dangerous areas. Eureka police are sharing QR codes on social media that link to traffic safety surveys, allowing residents to report locations where they observe unsafe driving.

Police said the feedback will help officers focus enforcement efforts in areas with the greatest safety concerns.

Guest