High Turnout, Low Drama: Secretary Tobias Read on Oregon’s ‘Gold Standard’ Election System

With the May 19 primary election approaching, Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read is focused on ensuring every eligible citizen's voice is heard. As the state’s chief elections officer, Read described Oregon’s mail-in system to the Jefferson Exchange as the “gold standard when it comes to safe, accurate and fair elections.”

The hallmark of Oregon's success is its record-breaking participation. Read noted that the mail-in process removes common barriers like long lines or needing childcare. “Our system allows eligible people to fit voting into lives that can be busy and complicated,” he said, emphasizing that while the state is proud of its high turnout, the ultimate goal is 100% participation.

Security remains a top priority for Read's office. Every ballot is barcoded to prevent duplicates, and he said signatures are “forensically verified” by teams of professionals to ensure they match the voter’s registration on file. To protect the integrity of the process, he urged voters to avoid procrastination. While Oregon currently allows a grace period for postmarks, recent legal challenges and postal delays mean voters should act early.

“The best way to do that is to use a county drop box,” Read said. He suggests those using the mail do so at least a week before the deadline.

Read also highlighted Oregon’s proactive approach to civic engagement, such as the policy where 16-year-olds are automatically registered when they receive a driver's license.

“These are the choices that affect our lives,” he said, noting that voting is a central feature of democracy that allows citizens to hold politicians accountable. Ultimately, Read’s vision for the election is simple: “high turnout, low drama.” By following instructions carefully and returning ballots early, Oregonians can ensure their votes are counted.

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Tobias Read, Oregon Secretary of State

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