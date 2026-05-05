Where to horseback ride, hike and paraglide in Southern Oregon and Northern California

Spring has arrived across Southern Oregon and Northern California, bringing wildflower blooms, open trails and opportunities to explore the region from horseback, hiking boots or even the air.

Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green spoke with outdoor enthusiasts Nicole Larsen and Jennifer Bray, as well as paraglider instructor Brian Kerr, about their favorite ways to experience the season.

Where to go horseback riding

For Larsen, horseback riding remains one of the best ways to experience the mountains of Southern Oregon and Northern California.

“It’s like having a secret with the mountains,” she said.

Larsen, who owns four horses, said the region offers exceptional riding opportunities.

One recent ride took her and friends into the Red Rocks area of the Marble Mountain Wilderness near Fort Jones.

“We had the whole mountainside to ourselves,” Larsen said. “Just four girls, four horses, a lot of giggles, wild meadows.”

Nicole Larsen Nicole Larsen on her horse, Sarah in the Green Springs near Ashland.

Closer to the Rogue Valley, Larsen recommended Lily Glen, a longtime horse camping and riding destination near Howard Prairie. The trail system there connects to the Pacific Crest Trail and offers access to Hyatt Lake and the surrounding backcountry.

She also encouraged hikers to understand trail etiquette around horses. Because horses are prey animals and can spook unexpectedly, Larsen said hikers should step downhill off the trail when horses pass and speak calmly to riders before approaching.

For people interested in trying horseback riding for the first time, Larsen recommended Applegate Trail Rides near Williams. She said the outfitter is known for guided rides and accommodating beginners, including families and children.

Best spring hikes and wildflower spots

Bray said spring wildflowers are already emerging across the region, especially around Mount Ashland and higher-elevation trails.

Among the blooms she highlighted were fritillaries, Calypso orchids and carnivorous cobra lilies.

“Every nook and cranny has some magic right now,” Bray said.

Jennifer Bray Calypso orchid.

The pair encouraged people to explore local trails, farmers markets and seasonal events celebrating spring blooms, including the annual wildflower show in Yreka over Mother’s Day weekend.

Bray recommended the Russian Wilderness in Siskiyou County as one standout hiking destination. She recently completed a 21-mile route from Etna Summit to Carter Meadows along the Pacific Crest Trail.

The hike passes granite spires and high-country terrain with relatively modest elevation gain.

For newer hikers or families, both guests recommended using apps like AllTrails or Avenza Maps to check trail difficulty, water access and current conditions before heading out.

What to know about paragliding in the Applegate Valley

Kerr, owner and lead instructor at AirXpansion Paragliding School in Southern Oregon, has spent more than two decades paragliding throughout the region.

Paragliding uses a lightweight, nonmotorized fabric wing that pilots launch from mountain slopes using wind and lift generated by thermals.

“We don’t really jump,” Kerr said. “We blend into the air.”

Kerr called Woodrat Mountain in the Applegate Valley a “world-class” flying site. He said pilots at Woodrat Mountain often spend one to two hours airborne, though longer flights can stretch much farther.

Brian Kerr Brian Kerr with a passenger in tandem flight.

Kerr said his longest flight lasted seven-and-a-half hours and covered 88 miles.

He described flying alongside bald eagles and hawks while riding thermals above the Applegate Valley.

“They’re our teachers, really,” Kerr said of the birds.

Kerr also previewed Rat Route 238, a paragliding gathering June 8-13, expected to bring more than 100 pilots to the Applegate Valley. The event combines flying with visits to local wineries and restaurants.

He recommended that spectators visit Woodrat Mountain in the morning to watch pilots launch, then head into the valley later in the day to see flights overhead.

Guests

Nicole Larsen , JPR outdoors guide

, JPR outdoors guide Jennifer Bray , JPR outdoors guide

, JPR outdoors guide Brian Kerr, owner, AirXpansion Paraglide School