Pacific Northwest news: Levee concerns, Democratic primaries and wildflowers

Emergency repairs sought for damaged levee

Officials in Snohomish County are seeking emergency repairs for a damaged levee near Stanwood after recent storms and high tides weakened the structure. Local leaders warn a failure could threaten homes, farmland and critical infrastructure in the Stillaguamish River floodplain north of Seattle.

Are Washington Democrats moving left? Primary challengers suggest so

A growing number of younger, progressive Democrats are challenging more moderate incumbents in Western Washington legislative races, reflecting tensions within the party over housing, policing and affordability. Some challengers argue longtime Democrats are not moving aggressively enough on key issues, while incumbents say voters still favor pragmatic, coalition-based governing.

4th District Rep. Val Hoyle faces criticism in Democratic primary

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Val Hoyle is facing a Democratic primary challenge from Melissa Bird, who argues Hoyle has not done enough to address economic pressures facing Oregonians. Hoyle is emphasizing bipartisan investments and opposition to Trump administration policies ahead of Oregon’s May 19 primary election.

Wildflower season is in full bloom

Wildflower season is reaching its peak across the Pacific Northwest, with hikers and botanists spotting vibrant blooms from camas to penstemon. Experts say timing varies by elevation and weather, but many areas are seeing exceptional displays this spring as residents head outdoors to enjoy the region’s short-lived floral spectacle.

