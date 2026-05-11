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The Jefferson Exchange

Pacific Northwest news: Levee concerns, Democratic primaries and wildflowers

By Maddie Peterson
Published May 11, 2026 at 1:00 PM PDT
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Val Hoyle, left, and Melissa Bird, right, are both running for the Democratic Primary nomination in the 4th Congressional District.
Courtesy of the respective political campaigns
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Oregon Public Broadcasting
Val Hoyle, left, and Melissa Bird, right, are both running for the Democratic Primary nomination in the 4th Congressional District.

Emergency repairs sought for damaged levee
Officials in Snohomish County are seeking emergency repairs for a damaged levee near Stanwood after recent storms and high tides weakened the structure. Local leaders warn a failure could threaten homes, farmland and critical infrastructure in the Stillaguamish River floodplain north of Seattle.

Are Washington Democrats moving left? Primary challengers suggest so
A growing number of younger, progressive Democrats are challenging more moderate incumbents in Western Washington legislative races, reflecting tensions within the party over housing, policing and affordability. Some challengers argue longtime Democrats are not moving aggressively enough on key issues, while incumbents say voters still favor pragmatic, coalition-based governing.

4th District Rep. Val Hoyle faces criticism in Democratic primary
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Val Hoyle is facing a Democratic primary challenge from Melissa Bird, who argues Hoyle has not done enough to address economic pressures facing Oregonians. Hoyle is emphasizing bipartisan investments and opposition to Trump administration policies ahead of Oregon’s May 19 primary election.

Wildflower season is in full bloom
Wildflower season is reaching its peak across the Pacific Northwest, with hikers and botanists spotting vibrant blooms from camas to penstemon. Experts say timing varies by elevation and weather, but many areas are seeing exceptional displays this spring as residents head outdoors to enjoy the region’s short-lived floral spectacle.

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Maddie Peterson
Maddie is currently a junior at Southern Oregon University studying theater tech. She started working at JPR in 2024 as an engineer for the Jefferson Exchange. She works behind the scenes recording weather, podcasts, and keeping the broadcast running smoothly.
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