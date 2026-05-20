Feeding neighbors and building community in Talent, one bag of food at a time

In Jackson County, one in seven residents face food insecurity. In response, the Talent Food Project uses a neighborhood-based donation system known as the "green bag" program.

The program began in Ashland in 2009 and has since expanded into a broader model, with more than 40 programs operating in 11 states.

The process is simple: donors fill green bags with nonperishable food items, which neighborhood coordinators collect every second Saturday of even-numbered months.

The donations support the Worthwhile Pantry in Talent, which recently moved into a permanent building at 1007 S. Pacific Highway after operating outdoors for two years following a fire at the former town hall.

Project leaders say one goal is to give pantry visitors more choice in the food they receive. Rather than distributing pre-packed boxes, the pantry allows people to select food items based on their preferences and household needs.

Judy Richards, chair of the Talent Food Project steering committee, said the organization adjusts collections based on feedback from pantry users.

"Our recipients don't want black beans. They want refried beans," Richards said. "So then we make changes; I send an email out to my donors."

Richards said many of the people using the pantry are working families facing rising grocery and living costs.

Jordan Pease, co-founder of the Talent Food Project and Neighborhood Food Project, said organizers see the effort as more than food distribution.

"The mission of all the food projects is sharing food, building community," Pease said. "It's really a feel-good experience to know that they're feeding hungry people — their own neighbors in their own communities."

Organizers say the project is seeking additional donors as food insecurity continues to affect local families.

Resources

People interested in volunteering, donating or joining the green bag program can learn more through Talent Food Project.

Local neighborhood food projects also operate in Ashland, Eagle Point, Medford and Grants Pass.

People interested in finding an existing neighborhood food project or starting one in their own community can learn more through Neighborhood Food Project.

Guests

Judy Richards , committee chair, Talent Food Project

, committee chair, Talent Food Project Jordan Pease, co-founder, Talent Food Project and Neighborhood Food Project