Why cervical cancer still kills despite vaccines and screening

Each year, about 350,000 women die of cervical cancer, a largely preventable disease. Dr. Linda Eckert, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Washington, is working to change that.

In her book, "Enough: Because We Can Stop Cervical Cancer," Eckert writes that the disease is about 90% preventable.

Human papillomavirus, or HPV, causes nearly all cervical cancers. Because the virus is sexually transmitted, stigma can prevent people from talking about it or seeking care.

Eckert said open conversation can help reduce that stigma and increase awareness of vaccines and screening.

“We have a lot of power by using our words and talking about this and learning about it and then spreading the word,” she said.

Gaps in access to care

Eckert described the disparities she has seen among patients.

In rural Nicaragua, she treated a young mother with advanced cervical cancer who had never received a Pap smear and had no access to treatment. Years later, in Seattle, she saw a patient who had gone years without care after losing insurance and access to low-cost clinics.

She said the U.S. health care system often leaves rural residents and people without private insurance with fewer options.

“Our health care system is designed more for urban areas, more for people with private insurance,” she said.

Eckert said her work across countries shapes how she understands those gaps.

“I am white and I am talking about a disease that kills more women of color,” she said in her book. “I am acutely aware that my perspective arises in part from a place of privilege.”

Eckert pointed to research from the World Health Organization showing that investing in screening has measurable economic benefits. She said every dollar spent can yield significant returns by helping women stay healthy, work and care for their families.

A WHO analysis estimates that each $1 invested in cervical cancer prevention and screening could return up to $26 in economic gains by 2050, including lower health care costs and increased productivity.

Eckert said progress is already visible. Countries such as Australia are on track to eliminate cervical cancer, and rates of precancer are declining among younger women in the United States, in part because of the HPV vaccine.

“This is a book of hope,” she said. “We can really make a dent in this cancer.”

Guest