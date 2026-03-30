© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Jefferson Exchange

Why cervical cancer still kills despite vaccines and screening

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published March 30, 2026 at 4:00 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Portrait of Dr. Linda Eckert, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Washington.
Courtesy of University of Washington
Dr. Linda Eckert is a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Washington and author of Enough: Because We Can Stop Cervical Cancer.

Each year, about 350,000 women die of cervical cancer, a largely preventable disease. Dr. Linda Eckert, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Washington, is working to change that.

In her book, "Enough: Because We Can Stop Cervical Cancer," Eckert writes that the disease is about 90% preventable.

Human papillomavirus, or HPV, causes nearly all cervical cancers. Because the virus is sexually transmitted, stigma can prevent people from talking about it or seeking care.

Eckert said open conversation can help reduce that stigma and increase awareness of vaccines and screening.

“We have a lot of power by using our words and talking about this and learning about it and then spreading the word,” she said.

Gaps in access to care

Eckert described the disparities she has seen among patients.

In rural Nicaragua, she treated a young mother with advanced cervical cancer who had never received a Pap smear and had no access to treatment. Years later, in Seattle, she saw a patient who had gone years without care after losing insurance and access to low-cost clinics.

She said the U.S. health care system often leaves rural residents and people without private insurance with fewer options.

“Our health care system is designed more for urban areas, more for people with private insurance,” she said.

Eckert said her work across countries shapes how she understands those gaps.

“I am white and I am talking about a disease that kills more women of color,” she said in her book. “I am acutely aware that my perspective arises in part from a place of privilege.”

Eckert pointed to research from the World Health Organization showing that investing in screening has measurable economic benefits. She said every dollar spent can yield significant returns by helping women stay healthy, work and care for their families.

A WHO analysis estimates that each $1 invested in cervical cancer prevention and screening could return up to $26 in economic gains by 2050, including lower health care costs and increased productivity.

Eckert said progress is already visible. Countries such as Australia are on track to eliminate cervical cancer, and rates of precancer are declining among younger women in the United States, in part because of the HPV vaccine.

“This is a book of hope,” she said. “We can really make a dent in this cancer.”

Guest

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange AppfeedJefferson Exchange
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay