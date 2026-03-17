Southern Oregon arts guide this month: music, dance and workshops

Southern Oregon’s arts calendar is full this month, with performances, concerts and workshops happening across the region.

JPR arts reporter Vanessa Finney and music curator Dave Jackson are joined by artist Desiree DeMars and singer-songwriter Julia Funk to highlight what’s new and noteworthy.

Here are some of their picks.

Recommended music to catch this month

Julia Funk's album release party : Southern Oregon singer-songwriter Julia Funk will release her debut acoustic folk album "Soft Spoken" at the White Rabbit Clubhouse in Ashland on Friday, March 20, at 7 p.m. Funk said her songwriting draws heavily from narrative traditions. “I was really inspired by Joni Mitchell and the way that she tells stories,” she said. “I didn’t know you could do that, just tell a story and have it be a folk-pop song. That really opened something up for me as a theater artist.”



: Southern Oregon singer-songwriter Julia Funk will release her debut acoustic folk album "Soft Spoken" at the White Rabbit Clubhouse in Ashland on Friday, March 20, at 7 p.m. Funk said her songwriting draws heavily from narrative traditions. “I was really inspired by Joni Mitchell and the way that she tells stories,” she said. “I didn’t know you could do that, just tell a story and have it be a folk-pop song. That really opened something up for me as a theater artist.” Cecilia Duarte Trio : Grammy-winning mezzo-soprano Cecilia Duarte will perform a program of European and Latin American works at the SOU Music Recital Hall on March 22 at 3 p.m. “She’s a very diverse artist,” Finney said. “Cecilia has sung in a variety of genres — jazz, early music, contemporary music and classical.



: Grammy-winning mezzo-soprano Cecilia Duarte will perform a program of European and Latin American works at the SOU Music Recital Hall on March 22 at 3 p.m. “She’s a very diverse artist,” Finney said. “Cecilia has sung in a variety of genres — jazz, early music, contemporary music and classical. Johnny Blue Skies: Sturgill Simpson, performing as Johnny Blue Skies, has released a new album, "Mutiny After Midnight." “He went through a kind of transformation and almost quit music,” Jackson said. “This album pulls in a lot of styles — country, rock, even funk — and takes a different approach to how he’s releasing music.”

Local activities and workshops

Encaustic Painting Workshop : Artist and beekeeper Desiree DeMars will lead a class using pigmented beeswax at Talent Maker City on April 11. The workshop blends art and environmental education. DeMars encouraged prospective students with no experience to join. "The material is very forgiving," DeMars said. "All it takes is the excitement of it and a passion for being curious."



: Artist and beekeeper Desiree DeMars will lead a class using pigmented beeswax at Talent Maker City on April 11. The workshop blends art and environmental education. DeMars encouraged prospective students with no experience to join. "The material is very forgiving," DeMars said. "All it takes is the excitement of it and a passion for being curious." Argentine Tango : A “Taste of Tango” at Cafe Lumina in Ashland on March 28 includes a beginner lesson followed by a social dance. Finney said the local tango community continues to grow. “There’s a whole Southern Oregon Argentine tango community,” she said. “It’s been around for years, and it’s really welcoming to new dancers.



: A “Taste of Tango” at Cafe Lumina in Ashland on March 28 includes a beginner lesson followed by a social dance. Finney said the local tango community continues to grow. “There’s a whole Southern Oregon Argentine tango community,” she said. “It’s been around for years, and it’s really welcoming to new dancers. Sundial Film Festival : The one-day festival will take place March 21 at the Cascade Theatre in Redding and feature regional filmmakers.



: The one-day festival will take place March 21 at the Cascade Theatre in Redding and feature regional filmmakers. ANAM Gaelic Choir: Led by Pat O’Connell through Musica Matrix, the ensemble performs traditional songs in the Irish language. Finney, who recently joined the choir, said the group connects music with cultural identity. “It’s been a great experience," she said. "A lot of us in the choir have Irish heritage."

Guests