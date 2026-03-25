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The Jefferson Exchange

The Great Redwood Trail aims to become the longest rail-to-trail project in the U.S.

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published March 25, 2026 at 1:21 PM PDT
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A person with a backpack walks on old railroad tracks surrounded by dense green forest, with vegetation growing between the wooden ties.
Courtesy of Great Redwood Trail Agency
A backpacker walks along an overgrown section of former railroad track that is slated to become part of the Great Redwood Trail in Northern California.

The Great Redwood Trail aims to transform 307 miles of former railroad into a multiuse corridor connecting the San Francisco and Humboldt bays. Spanning five counties, it is expected to become the longest rail-to-trail conversion in the United States.

While often viewed as a recreation path, Bridget Nichols, operations manager for the Great Redwood Trail Agency, said the project serves a broader purpose.

“This project is first and foremost a restoration project," she said.

The trail will cross a range of ecosystems, from old-growth redwood forests to the Eel River Canyon, with plans to repair environmental damage and improve fish passage.

The agency manages 231 miles of the corridor and works with local and tribal governments along the route.

“We really have to engage so many different city agencies, tribal governments ... and really have a lot of conversations ... to really make sure that we’re planning this with intention,” Nichols said.

She said that collaboration helps protect cultural resources and ancestral lands.

The project is also expected to boost local economies, with estimates of more than $100 million in annual benefits and about 9 million trips each year. Officials say the trail will support tourism in nearby communities, with designs ranging from paved urban paths in places like Ukiah and Arcata to more remote backcountry segments.

Construction will take place over many years. Nichols said each segment will move forward based on readiness and feasibility. About 17 miles of the trail are currently open.

Guest

  • Bridget Nichols, Operations Manager, Great Redwood Trail Agency
Great Redwood Trail Recon: Northern California's future 300 mile network.

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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay