The Great Redwood Trail aims to become the longest rail-to-trail project in the U.S.

The Great Redwood Trail aims to transform 307 miles of former railroad into a multiuse corridor connecting the San Francisco and Humboldt bays. Spanning five counties, it is expected to become the longest rail-to-trail conversion in the United States.

While often viewed as a recreation path, Bridget Nichols, operations manager for the Great Redwood Trail Agency, said the project serves a broader purpose.

“This project is first and foremost a restoration project," she said.

The trail will cross a range of ecosystems, from old-growth redwood forests to the Eel River Canyon, with plans to repair environmental damage and improve fish passage.

The agency manages 231 miles of the corridor and works with local and tribal governments along the route.

“We really have to engage so many different city agencies, tribal governments ... and really have a lot of conversations ... to really make sure that we’re planning this with intention,” Nichols said.

She said that collaboration helps protect cultural resources and ancestral lands.

The project is also expected to boost local economies, with estimates of more than $100 million in annual benefits and about 9 million trips each year. Officials say the trail will support tourism in nearby communities, with designs ranging from paved urban paths in places like Ukiah and Arcata to more remote backcountry segments.

Construction will take place over many years. Nichols said each segment will move forward based on readiness and feasibility. About 17 miles of the trail are currently open.

Guest

Bridget Nichols, Operations Manager, Great Redwood Trail Agency