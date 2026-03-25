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The Jefferson Exchange

Meet the “Rogue Rockhound” shaping Oregon stones into art

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published March 25, 2026 at 12:43 PM PDT
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Close-up of a polished green stone with a glossy surface and swirling patterns, identified as antigorite, a jade-like serpentine mineral.
Courtesy of Andrew Parmalee
A polished piece of antigorite, also known as Applegate jade, shows its deep green color and smooth finish.

Thousands of YouYube subscribers know Andrew Parmalee as "The Rogue Rockhound.," a Rogue Valley native who transforms raw Pacific Northwest stones into polished spheres.

He describes a rockhound as someone who enjoys nature and searching for rocks.

To find material, Parmalee often looks to ground disturbed by cattle or burrowing squirrels, scanning churned soil for stones exposed at the surface. He said recent wildfires in the Pacific Northwest have made some surface rocks more brittle, pushing him to dig about 12 to 18 inches down to reach more protected soil.

Whether he is working in burned landscapes or in remote areas in southeast Oregon, Parmalee said the appeal is the hunt.

“You just want to fill your pockets," he said. "Before you know it, you need to wear suspenders to keep your pockets up."

Back in his workshop, Parmalee describes his approach as “balling on a budget,” building much of his own equipment to keep costs down. Commercial sphere machines can cost more than $3,600, so he constructed his own drill rigs and polishing machines.

He said he finds a certain satisfaction in turning rough, jagged stones into smooth, glossy spheres.

Parmalee also shares his process online, including mistakes. He said showing failures helps others learn how to troubleshoot problems with similar equipment and offers a more realistic view of the work.

He said the hobby can expand as far as someone wants, from casual collecting to studying geology or pursuing mining as a career.

Guest

  • Andrew Parmalee, aka "Rogue Rockhound"
Making Spheres with Homemade Tools

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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay