The best comfort food stops across Southern Oregon and Northern California

Spring in Southern Oregon and Northern California brings more than fresh ingredients and farmers markets. It’s also a good time to get on the road and find places to eat — from low-key roadside stops to local institutions serving comfort food.

Our regional food lovers — Will Smith, Nicole Larsen, Paula Bandy and Carole Steven — share some of their favorite places to eat across the listening area, with a focus on casual, welcoming spots worth building a trip around.

Road trip comfort food across the region

If you're traveling through the region, several local gems offer authentic comfort food.

The Garage Tap House, Klamath Falls, offers rotating food trucks, beer and wine, and a relaxed, family- and dog-friendly atmosphere with both indoor and outdoor seating. It’s an easy stop for travelers looking for something quick, casual and filling. Larsen ordered the mac and cheese. “It was really tasty and super comforting — I was full through the rest of my road trip,” she said.

Pennington Farms, Grants Pass, is a family-owned farm in the Applegate Valley. It's known for its berry pies, jams, honey and other locally made goods. Larsen recommends buying some tasty treats and then sitting outside and enjoying them.

Handsome John's Speakeasy, Mount Shasta, is a 21-and-over spot, serving sushi, beer and wine in a laid-back space with a strong local following. Expect outdoor seating, a ping pong table and an eclectic clientele.

Local athletes, foragers and neighbors hang out there, Larsen said.

Courtesy of Rogue Creamery A grilled cheese sandwich from Rogue Creamery in Central Point, Oregon.



Rogue Creamery Cheese Shop is part of the Artisan Corridor in Central Point. Visitors can sample cheeses and enjoy outdoor seating with beer and local wine. Stevens said her go-to is the grilled cheese and tomato soup. "It's to die for."

Callahan Emporium, a historic general store-turned-bar in Callahan, California, dating back to the 1800s, serves simple fare like burgers, sandwiches and ice cream alongside beer and wine. With live music, a pool table and a welcoming crowd, it doubles as a community gathering place. “It’s a really great spot to stop and feel like you’ve walked back in time,” Larsen said. “Bring a dollar — I’m not going to tell you why, but it’s not for a tip. When you walk in, you’ll know.”

The Luncheonette, located in the historic Woolworth building in downtown Medford, focuses on classic comfort food made with local ingredients. Open weekdays for lunch, it’s a low-key option for a quick, satisfying meal. “It’s like home food — grilled cheese, fried egg sandwiches, meatloaf — but all local,” said Will Smith.

Spring food events around the Rogue Valley

The Oregon Cheese Festival runs April 25-26 at the Jackson County Expo in Central Point, bringing together cheesemakers, wineries, breweries and artisan food vendors from across Oregon.

The Smudge Pot Stroll runs from 5 to 9 p.m. April 10 in downtown Medford, kicking off the Pear Blossom Festival with a ticketed walking tour. Participants receive a tasting glass and visit 13 to 15 restaurants serving pear-inspired dishes and local fare.

Pear a Fare takes place April 10-11 in downtown Medford, featuring local wineries, breweries, distillers and artisan food makers offering samples and products for sale. Admission includes tasting tickets, with additional tastings and drinks available for purchase. "You can walk around and taste the valley,” Stevens said.

Morel season: where and how to forage safely

Nicole Larsen / Courtesy of Nicole Larsen Kind Lee Larsen, Nicole Larsen's son, holds a bowl of freshly picked morel mushrooms.

Spring marks the start of morel season, when foragers head into forests and burn areas in search of one of the region’s most prized wild foods. Timing is everything. Morels tend to emerge after a stretch of warm days, cool nights and steady moisture, often appearing first at lower elevations before moving higher as the season progresses.

For those new to foraging, the learning curve can be steep. While many edible greens are relatively easy to identify, mushrooms require more caution. One way to build confidence is to start at farmers markets or co-ops, where foragers sell freshly harvested items and can offer guidance.

Experienced foragers say technique matters as much as location. Morels are typically cut at the base rather than pulled, leaving the root system intact so they can return year after year. “You want to keep that root in the ground," Larsen said. Carrying a mesh bag also allows spores to spread while you walk.

In the kitchen, morels are treated simply to highlight their flavor. A quick sauté in butter or a splash of white wine is often enough, paired with other spring ingredients like asparagus, peas or fresh herbs.

“They do really well with butter and white wine," Steven said. "They don’t need a whole lot of anything else."

Stevens said the morels pair exquisitely with a local Tempranillo, a red wine.

"Tempranillo is a Spanish variety that grows beautifully here in the Rogue Valley," Bandy said. "The Tempranillo grown in this whole area are delicious."

Chef Billy Parisi Plating of Chef Billy Parisi's lamb shank recipe.

A spring recipe for gatherings

If you're hosting a gathering, Smith recommends Chef Billy Parisi's braised lamb shanks recipe as an economical centerpiece. For a lighter side, he suggests roasting asparagus with "parmesan, lemon zest, salt, and coarse pepper" under a broiler until crispy.

Guests

Nicole Larsen , food and outdoors guide

, food and outdoors guide Will Smith , host of JPR's Savor podcast

, host of JPR's Savor podcast Paula Bandy , Southern Oregon wine writer and member of Rogue Valley Vintners

, Southern Oregon wine writer and member of Rogue Valley Vintners Carole Stevens, chief marketing officer, Travel Medford