SOU professor urges educators to rethink leadership from the inside out

Educational leadership is facing mounting pressure as schools navigate rapid social change, political tension and shifting expectations about student success. Some educators argue that traditional, top-down management models no longer meet the moment.

Renee Lee Owen, an associate professor at Southern Oregon University, addresses that challenge in her book, "Becoming a Transformative Leader from the Inside Out," co-authored with Christine Mason. The guide contends that meaningful school reform begins with the inner development of leaders, rather than directives imposed from above.

Owen describes the current era as volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous. In that environment, she said, the model of a single, all-knowing leader is no longer effective.

“Knowledge and information and power have to be shared and networked,” Owen said, “rather than expecting the person at the top to be able to control everything.”

Central to her philosophy is the idea that an educator’s identity matters as much as instructional content. Owen encourages leaders to practice authenticity, arguing that when leaders model openness and self-awareness, staff and students are more likely to do the same.

“Your people want you to be you,” she said. “If you’re you, they get to be them.”

Owen also emphasizes belonging as a prerequisite for learning. When people feel safe and connected, she said, their nervous systems relax, allowing deeper engagement. She advocates moving away from rigid, industrial-era structures toward what she calls “living systems” that prioritize relationships.

Ultimately, Owen argues that education should shift its focus from global economic competition to helping students “live well and thrive.”

Renee Lee Owen, author, and Southern Oregon University professor

Owen will discuss her book, "Becoming a Transformative Leader from the Inside Out: A Guide for Educators," at 7 p.m., Monday, March 9, at Bloomsbury Books, 290 E. Main St., Ashland.