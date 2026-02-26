Oregon State research links dog cancer outcomes to gut microbiome

Cancer is the leading cause of death among older dogs, and researchers are exploring new ways to improve survival through immunotherapy and gut health analysis.

Natalia Schulzhenko, associate professor of veterinary medicine at Oregon State University, is leading work on a therapeutic cancer vaccine designed to help dogs’ immune systems recognize and attack tumor cells more precisely than traditional chemotherapy. The approach targets proteins expressed on cancer cells, reducing damage to healthy tissue.

Early results from her team show promising gains. Traditional treatments for some canine cancers have a roughly 35% one-year survival rate, while vaccinated dogs in the study had about a 65% survival rate. Some dogs lived more than two years, exceeding the typical six- to nine-month prognosis.

Schulzhenko’s research also highlights the role of the gut microbiome — the trillions of microbes living in a dog’s digestive tract — in shaping treatment response. Her latest study identified 11 bacterial species associated with survival outcomes, suggesting the microbiome may influence how effectively immunotherapy works.

“They are really important in instructing our immune system how to work,” Schulzhenko said.

Because canine cancers often progress faster than human cancers, researchers say dogs can help accelerate advances in personalized medicine. Schulzhenko said future veterinary care could include tailoring cancer treatment to a dog’s microbiome, potentially identified through a simple rectal swab.

