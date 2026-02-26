© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Oregon State research links dog cancer outcomes to gut microbiome

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published February 26, 2026 at 2:49 PM PST
Golden retriever standing on a rocky riverbank beside fast-moving water, looking toward the stream with rocks and bare branches in the background.
Natalia Shulzhenko
Jackie, Natalia’s family dog, passed away in 2022 from hemangiosarcoma, an aggressive cancer that rapidly spread throughout her organs. At that time, Schulzenko was unaware of the anti-cancer vaccine she now researches.

Cancer is the leading cause of death among older dogs, and researchers are exploring new ways to improve survival through immunotherapy and gut health analysis.

Natalia Schulzhenko, associate professor of veterinary medicine at Oregon State University, is leading work on a therapeutic cancer vaccine designed to help dogs’ immune systems recognize and attack tumor cells more precisely than traditional chemotherapy. The approach targets proteins expressed on cancer cells, reducing damage to healthy tissue.

Early results from her team show promising gains. Traditional treatments for some canine cancers have a roughly 35% one-year survival rate, while vaccinated dogs in the study had about a 65% survival rate. Some dogs lived more than two years, exceeding the typical six- to nine-month prognosis.

Schulzhenko’s research also highlights the role of the gut microbiome — the trillions of microbes living in a dog’s digestive tract — in shaping treatment response. Her latest study identified 11 bacterial species associated with survival outcomes, suggesting the microbiome may influence how effectively immunotherapy works.

“They are really important in instructing our immune system how to work,” Schulzhenko said.

Because canine cancers often progress faster than human cancers, researchers say dogs can help accelerate advances in personalized medicine. Schulzhenko said future veterinary care could include tailoring cancer treatment to a dog’s microbiome, potentially identified through a simple rectal swab.

Guest

  • Natalia Shulzenko, associate professor of veterinary research, Oregon State University
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
