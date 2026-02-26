Legislation seeks new mandate for California’s 14 demonstration forests

California could soon overhaul how its demonstration state forests are managed under legislation that shifts priorities from timber production to climate resilience and ecological restoration.

California’s 14 demonstration forests are state-managed “living laboratories” overseen by CAL FIRE. The sites are used to test forestry practices while balancing timber production, habitat restoration and public recreation.

Assembly Bill 2494 would change the mandate for the demonstration forests, which for more than 50 years have emphasized maximum sustained timber yield. The proposal instead highlights carbon sequestration, wildfire risk reduction and habitat restoration, aligning with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 30x30 conservation initiative.

“Rather than having the economics of the forest drive its management, we should have management that’s driven by carbon sequestration, climate adaptation, fire management, as well as recreation,” said Chris Rogers (D-Santa Rosa), who sponsored the bill.

Supporters say California’s redwood forests are among the most effective carbon sinks in the world, making them key to the state’s net-zero climate goals. Under the bill, timber harvesting would largely occur as a byproduct of restoration or research.

“Our demonstration state forest system contains precious old-growth redwoods and allows for innovative research around wildfire resiliency and watershed restoration,” Rogers said.

The legislation also expands tribal co-management and calls for the integration of Traditional Ecological Knowledge into forest stewardship. Backers say that approach could strengthen wildfire preparedness while supporting rural economies through recreation and ecotourism.

