Oregon panel releases plan to grow behavioral health workforce

A governor-appointed council has released its final roadmap to address Oregon’s shortage of mental health care workers. The report outlines strategies to recruit, train and retain workers, with a focus on rural access, career pathways and reducing burnout across the behavioral health workforce.

Oregon's First Lady, Aimee Kotek Wilson, chaired the Behavioral Health Talent Council. She said the council brought together experts to build on the assessment's recommendations.

“It was pulling together all of those voices on that 22-member council, and having that diverse expertise that could really create the action plans that would make a difference,” said Kotek Wilson.

The council’s report outlines how to build a better workforce, including higher pay and more opportunities for career advancement.

