The Jefferson Exchange

Oregon panel releases plan to grow behavioral health workforce

By Roman Battaglia
Published February 26, 2026 at 2:19 PM PST
Oregon First Lady Aimee Kotek Wilson and Governor Tina Kotek.
Tina for Oregon campaign
Oregon First Lady Aimee Kotek Wilson and Governor Tina Kotek.

A governor-appointed council has released its final roadmap to address Oregon’s shortage of mental health care workers. The report outlines strategies to recruit, train and retain workers, with a focus on rural access, career pathways and reducing burnout across the behavioral health workforce.

Oregon's First Lady, Aimee Kotek Wilson, chaired the Behavioral Health Talent Council. She said the council brought together experts to build on the assessment's recommendations.

“It was pulling together all of those voices on that 22-member council, and having that diverse expertise that could really create the action plans that would make a difference,” said Kotek Wilson.

The council’s report outlines how to build a better workforce, including higher pay and more opportunities for career advancement.

Guest

  • Aimee Kotek Wilson, Oregon First Lady and chair of the Behavioral Health Talent Council
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
