The Jefferson Exchange

Tax measure drives Yreka shift to paid firefighters and new station

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published February 25, 2026 at 1:45 PM PST
Rendering of proposed interior bay of new fire station for the City of Yreka, California.
Courtesy of the City of Yreka, California
Rendering of the proposed interior bay of the new fire station for Yreka, California.

Yreka is moving away from its long-standing volunteer fire model as city leaders work to build a fully staffed, professional department capable of meeting growing emergency demands.

Assistant City Manager Juliana Lucchesi said rising medical calls tied to an aging population, along with increasingly strict state training requirements, made the change necessary to ensure reliable service.

Aerial view in a design rendering of the proposed new fire station for Yreka, California.
City of Yreka, California
Aerial view in a design rendering of the proposed new fire station for Yreka, California.

Voters approved a local sales tax measure expected to generate roughly $2 million annually to support the shift. The funding has already allowed the city to hire three full-time firefighters, with plans to expand staffing to as many as nine positions once a new facility is built

The city is preparing to replace its nearly 90-year-old fire station, which Lucchesi called a “beautiful historic monument to what firefighting was back in the day.” Officials plan to preserve the structure but say it is no longer functional for modern ladder trucks.

A proposed $35 million, 20,000-square-foot fire hall on Main Street would include pull-through bays and a dedicated training space.

Guest

  • Juliana Lucchesi, Yreka assistant city manager
Design rendering of proposed new fire station for Yreka, California.
City of Yreka, California
Design rendering of proposed new fire station for Yreka, California.

The Jefferson Exchange AppfeedJefferson Exchange
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
