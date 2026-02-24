Where to eat and drink this winter in Siskiyou County

From historic taverns to farm-to-table newcomers, Siskiyou County’s winter food scene blends comfort and creativity. Food stylist Will Smith and outdoors educator Nicole Larson highlighted standout spots across the region and offered ideas for cooking, foraging and capturing seasonal dishes at home.

Siskiyou County restaurant recommendations

Denny Bar Company & Distillery, located in Etna, California, this distillery is housed in a historic brick mercantile building that offers a "big city menu" with a "small town vibe." Known for its wood-fired pizzas and world-class staff, the distillery also produces handcrafted vodka, gin, and whiskey. Visitors can take distillery tours or enjoy a popular weekend brunch.

Etna Brewing Company has been a fixture of the region since 1872 and ranks among the oldest bars on the West Coast. It is famous for its Blackberry Blonde ale and Heli-Hazy IPA. A standout menu item is the Raspberry Beret, a unique cocktail that combines the Blackberry Blonde ale with lemon vodka, raspberry syrup and lemon juice.

Pipeline Craft Taps & Kitchen captures an "après-ski" atmosphere with both indoor and outdoor seating. It is a local favorite in Mount Shasta for craft beer, lamb burgers, and its signature duck fat fries.

Five Marys Burgerhouse in Fort Jones, California, serves local meats sourced from the owners’ ranch.

Callahan Emporium, described as "walking back in time," this Callahan landmark is one of California’s oldest bars. The menu keeps it simple and classic with steak, potatoes, and sandwiches paired with beer or wine.

Mount Shasta Craft House is a new addition to the Mount Shasta dining scene. This restaurant emphasizes farm-to-table sourcing, partnering with local ranches in nearby Weed, California, to provide the meats used for its pizzas and entrees.

Drizzle, located across the street from the Mount Shasta Craft House, serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The restaurant is famous for its extensive selection of sauces and hearty items like the Mountain Climber burrito, filled with hash browns, eggs, pastrami, black beans and cheddar cheese.

Harvest Restaurant, located at the Shasta Inn in Mount Shasta, is a newer spot and recommended for dishes including spicy Spanish mussels.

Nicole Larson Jars of homemade fire cider ferment with herbs, ginger and apple cider vinegar, a warming tonic Nicole Larson recommends during winter.



Will Smith’s tips for better food photos and comfort cooking

Use one good window for better food photos.

Smith, a food stylist, said late-winter vegetables like parsnips and celery root offer strong texture and color — even when they look a little rough. He recommended relying on natural, directional light from a single window to create a more dramatic, “moody” look. His rule for imperfect produce: “If it’s ugly, get close to it.”

Add pomegranate to guacamole.

Smith suggested folding about a cup of pomegranate arils into guacamole. He said the bursts of juice brighten the dip and add crunch.

Make a loaded baked potato soup.

Smith recommended a hearty potato soup finished with cheddar, sour cream and bacon. He noted the recipe boils potatoes rather than baking them, but he said the flavors still land like a classic loaded baked potato.

Try celery and pecan gratin.

A self-described “huge celery person,” Smith urged cooks to move celery beyond snack duty. He described a creamy gratin built with onion and celery and finished with a panko breadcrumbs. Celery, he said, can be a versatile, inexpensive staple.

Nicole Larson Homemade elderberry syrup sits on a windowsill, another seasonal remedy Larson suggests for colder months.



Warm tonics and winter harvest inspiration from Nicole Larson

Teach kids to cook and grow their own food.

Larson mentors students in a micro-school kitchen she described as part homeschool co-op, part enrichment class. She said cooking and gardening lessons build confidence and help picky eaters try new foods. “They become brave in the kitchen. They become brave in their yards,” Larson said.

Make fire cider for winter wellness.

Larson recommended fire cider, a pungent tonic made with horseradish, turmeric, garlic, ginger and hot peppers fermented in apple cider vinegar for three to four weeks. “It really like warms you up. It’s almost like a shot of whiskey, but this is healthy,” she said. She also suggested using frozen elderberries for syrup or drying elderberry flowers to sprinkle on tea or even ice cream.

Forage and plan for spring.

Even in the dead of winter, Larson said people can still find leeks, collards, carrots and parsnips. She said some farmers leave the root crops in the ground during the winter to boost sweetness. For a head start on spring, she suggested container gardens with chives and onions.

Guests

Nicole Larsen

Will Smith