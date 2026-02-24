© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Mayor Kathy Sell on keeping Eagle Point’s small-town feel amid growth

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published February 24, 2026 at 11:34 AM PST
City of Eagle Point sign greeting road traffic.
Hale signs
City of Eagle Point sign greeting road traffic.

Eagle Point, Oregon, is navigating rapid growth while trying to preserve its small-town identity. When Mayor Kathy Sell moved there in 1985, about 1,300 people lived there. Today, the population is approaching 10,000, but leaders say the community still embraces its "Welcome to the Neighborhood" character.

Eagle Point’s identity reflects its history. Landmarks such as the Butte Creek Mill and the covered bridge over the creek are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The area was once known for agriculture and served as a food hub for the Rogue Valley

Kathy Sell, mayor of Eagle Point, Oregon.
City of Eagle Point
Kathy Sell, mayor of Eagle Point, Oregon.

The city also drew well-known residents over time. Actor Ginger Rogers owned a ranch there for nearly five decades. The additions of an 18-hole golf course and upscale housing as attracted other Hollywood celebrities, such as actor Jim Belushi.

Balancing history and growth

Sell said Eagle Point's appeal remains rooted in its atmosphere.

“Everyone wants to live in Eagle Point because of the small-town feel,” she said

Sell said managing growth is her primary challenge as mayor. The city is working to expand afforable housing, including through a 50-acre annexation.

"To keep that up, you have to plan well and encourage people to get to know their neighbors because that's really what a small town does," Sell said.

As Eagle Point expands, Sell said she and other city leaders aim to balance development with preserving the neighborly spirit that defines the town.

Guest

  • Kathy Sell, mayor Eagle Point
