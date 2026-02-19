© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

JPR arts and music experts share what to watch and hear this month

By Natalie Golay
Published February 19, 2026 at 2:37 PM PST
The Holly Theatre in Medford Oregon featured the premiere of 'Ernie and Emma,' a locally filmed feature-length movie starring Bruce Campbell. The venue also features a lineup of top music talent and theatrical plays.
Picasa
/
Holly Theatre
The Holly Theatre in Medford Oregon featured the premiere of 'Ernie and Emma,' a locally filmed feature-length movie starring Bruce Campbell. The venue also features a lineup of top music talent and theatrical plays.

In this episode of JX Arts, host Natalie Golay sat down with JPR’s resident guides, Vanessa Finney and Dave Jackson, to highlight the vibrant cultural scene across southern Oregon and northern California.

Cinema and stage highlights
Vanessa Finney called the premier of the independent film "Ernie and Emma" at the Holly Theatre perfect. Directed by and starring local resident and celebrity Hollywood actor, Bruce Campbell, the movie features local landmarks like the Rogue River, Applegate River and a Bigfoot trap. The film even uses local musicians for its soundtrack.

On the stage, the Oregon Cabaret Theatre has kicked off its 2026 season with "Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood," to be followed by productions of "Chicago" and "Dracula."

Fresh sounds and rural voices
JPR music curator Dave Jackson introduced several eclectic new finds, including "Jazz Sabbath Live," where Adam Wakeman reimagines Black Sabbath classics as piano jazz. Jackson also spotlighted Tyler Ballgame, a singer with a voice reminiscent of Roy Orbison who is set to open for St. Paul and the Broken Bones in late March at the Holly Theatre.

Notably, JPR will participate in Rural Voices Day on March 4, highlighting regional talent like the all-female bluegrass band The Rosa Lees and Medford’s own Nisha. The segment also featured "Rat Race," a jazz-samba track by Finney and Mark Hammersley.

Events:

Guests

  • Vanessa Finney, JPR arts reporter / host of My Better Half and The Creative Way podcasts
  • Dave Jackson, JPR music curator / host of Open Air
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
