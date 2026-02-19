© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Jefferson Exchange

How to better support BIPOC adoptees in Oregon

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published February 19, 2026 at 2:15 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe
bipocadoptees.org

BIPOC Adoptees is a nonprofit focused on building community and support for adoptees of color through storytelling, education and events such as the VOICES conference.

Leaders say the organization aims to center adoptee perspectives and create space for connection and healing across a global network.

Liana Soifer, co-founder and executive director of BIPOC Adoptees VOICES, said her understanding of identity deepened when she became a parent. She advocates for a radical shift in how adoptees' stories are told, emphasizing the need to "decenter adoptive parents and agencies from narratives about adoptee experiences."

Moving away from these traditional perspectives, centers the lived experiences of those who were adopted.

She also stressed the importance of celebrating one another within the adoptee community, a message that aligns with the organization’s broader mission to stand in solidarity with people affected by family separation and ethnic displacement.

Furthermore, Soifer stresses the "importance of celebrating each other" within the adoptee community. This sentiment aligns with the organization's broader mission to stand in solidarity with those who have suffered family separation and ethnic displacement.

Guests

  • Liana Soifer, co-founder and executive director, BIPOC Adoptees VOICES
  • Lisa Butler, board member and BIPOC adoptee
Tags
The Jefferson Exchange AppfeedJefferson Exchange
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay