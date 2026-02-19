How to better support BIPOC adoptees in Oregon

BIPOC Adoptees is a nonprofit focused on building community and support for adoptees of color through storytelling, education and events such as the VOICES conference.

Leaders say the organization aims to center adoptee perspectives and create space for connection and healing across a global network.

Liana Soifer, co-founder and executive director of BIPOC Adoptees VOICES, said her understanding of identity deepened when she became a parent. She advocates for a radical shift in how adoptees' stories are told, emphasizing the need to "decenter adoptive parents and agencies from narratives about adoptee experiences."

Moving away from these traditional perspectives, centers the lived experiences of those who were adopted.

Furthermore, Soifer stresses the "importance of celebrating each other" within the adoptee community. This sentiment aligns with the organization's broader mission to stand in solidarity with those who have suffered family separation and ethnic displacement.

