© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Jefferson Exchange

Cal Poly Humboldt research links tree trimming to wildfire risk

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published February 19, 2026 at 11:34 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe
Cal Poly Humboldt researchers conduct field research along a powerline corridor in northern California.
Lucy Kerhoulis
Cal Poly Humboldt researchers conduct field research along a powerline corridor in northern California.

New research from Cal Poly Humboldt highlights a complication in California’s wildfire prevention efforts tied to vegetation management along power lines.

A study led by forest physiology professor Lucy Kerhoulis found that pruning and tree removal often leave behind large woody debris. In rural Northern California, that material can accumulate beneath transmission corridors, creating heavy fuel loads that increase wildfire risk even as utilities work to reduce outages.

"Part of the protocol," Kerhoulis said, "should be that as much debris as possible is removed from the site rather than left on site where it can act as a fuel."

The findings suggest land managers may need to pay closer attention to oak trees, which appeared more stressed and damaged than nearby conifers. Researchers are also experimenting with remote sending tools to help spot unhealthy trees across large areas before they weaken or fall.

Lucy Kerhoulis, Professor of Forest Physiology at Cal Poly Humboldt University
Lucy Kerhoulis, Professor of Forest Physiology at Cal Poly Humboldt University

Guest

  • Lucy Kerhoulis, professor of forest physiology, Cal Poly Humboldt
Tags
The Jefferson Exchange AppfeedJefferson Exchange
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay