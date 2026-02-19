Cal Poly Humboldt research links tree trimming to wildfire risk

New research from Cal Poly Humboldt highlights a complication in California’s wildfire prevention efforts tied to vegetation management along power lines.

A study led by forest physiology professor Lucy Kerhoulis found that pruning and tree removal often leave behind large woody debris. In rural Northern California, that material can accumulate beneath transmission corridors, creating heavy fuel loads that increase wildfire risk even as utilities work to reduce outages.

"Part of the protocol," Kerhoulis said, "should be that as much debris as possible is removed from the site rather than left on site where it can act as a fuel."

The findings suggest land managers may need to pay closer attention to oak trees, which appeared more stressed and damaged than nearby conifers. Researchers are also experimenting with remote sending tools to help spot unhealthy trees across large areas before they weaken or fall.

Lucy Kerhoulis, Professor of Forest Physiology at Cal Poly Humboldt University

