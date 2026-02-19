© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Jefferson Exchange

Tribal housing leaders welcome Oregon’s $10 million funding initiative

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published February 19, 2026 at 12:02 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe
Sami Jo Difuntorum is one of between 300 and 250 enrolled members of the Shasta Indian Nation.
Cassandra Profita
/
OPB
Sami Jo Difuntorum, executive director of the Siletz Tribal Housing Department, stands outdoors in the Klamath Basin.

Oregon has launched the Tribal Housing Grant Fund, a $10 million initiative aimed at addressing housing needs among the state’s nine federally recognized tribes.

State housing leaders say the program reflects a shift toward honoring tribal sovereignty by allowing tribes to design and manage housing solutions that match local priorities.

Andrea Bell, executive director of Oregon Housing and Community Services, said the goal is to “deliver solutions that are a reflection of each of their tribal members’ needs,” while reducing administrative barriers that can strain limited resources.

Native communities experience homelessness at disproportionately high rates, but traditional federal programs often fail to fit the tribal context. Sami Jo Difuntorum, executive director of the Siletz Tribal Housing Department, said the state fund offers more options than federal money.

"The framework didn’t really acknowledge or fit how we’re developing housing, how we operate housing in our respective areas," Difuntorum said.

She said tribes can use the state money for everything from homelessness prevention and rental subsidies to new production and homeownership.

For many tribes, housing development is complicated by the need to "buy back land" and build basic utilities in rural areas where water and sewer systems do not exist.

Bell said the government’s role is to believe communities when they name their needs and act accordingly. Looking forward, she hopes the fund builds a foundation of trust and to "serve the people in the way that people need."

Guests

  • Andrea Bell, executive director of Oregon Housing and Community Services
  • Sami Jo Difuntorum, executive director of the Siletz Tribal Housing Department
Tags
The Jefferson Exchange AppfeedJefferson Exchange
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay