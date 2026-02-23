© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Northwest news: Internet speech debate, Eugene ER changes and conservation ranching

By Natalie Golay
Published February 23, 2026 at 2:14 PM PST
Wyden defends Internet free speech
Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden continues to defend Section 230, the 1996 law he co-wrote that shields online platforms from liability for user-generated content, as lawmakers weigh reforms. Speaking in Eugene, Wyden warned repeal could curb free expression while supporting updated guardrails for algorithms and rapidly evolving artificial intelligence technologies.

Eugene's PeaceHealth shifts ER management
PeaceHealth will end its 35-year contract with Eugene Emergency Physicians this summer, replacing the local group with an out-of-state staffing firm. Doctors describe sadness and frustration, arguing emergency department problems stem from systemic pressures, while pledging to continue advocating for patient care and community-based medicine.

Ranching for bird conservation
As bird populations decline nationwide, Washington conservationists are turning to ranchers for help. Audubon’s Conservation Ranching program certifies “bird-friendly” grazing, pairing habitat surveys with tailored management plans. Supporters say the approach could boost biodiversity and soil health, though building trust and funding long-term monitoring remain key challenges.

The Jefferson Exchange
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
