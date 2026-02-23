Northwest news: Internet speech debate, Eugene ER changes and conservation ranching

Wyden defends Internet free speech

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden continues to defend Section 230, the 1996 law he co-wrote that shields online platforms from liability for user-generated content, as lawmakers weigh reforms. Speaking in Eugene, Wyden warned repeal could curb free expression while supporting updated guardrails for algorithms and rapidly evolving artificial intelligence technologies.

Eugene's PeaceHealth shifts ER management

PeaceHealth will end its 35-year contract with Eugene Emergency Physicians this summer, replacing the local group with an out-of-state staffing firm. Doctors describe sadness and frustration, arguing emergency department problems stem from systemic pressures, while pledging to continue advocating for patient care and community-based medicine.

Ranching for bird conservation

As bird populations decline nationwide, Washington conservationists are turning to ranchers for help. Audubon’s Conservation Ranching program certifies “bird-friendly” grazing, pairing habitat surveys with tailored management plans. Supporters say the approach could boost biodiversity and soil health, though building trust and funding long-term monitoring remain key challenges.

