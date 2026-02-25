How birds survive Crater Lake’s cold and rugged terrain

Crater Lake National Park’s high-elevation, from 6,000 to more than 8,000 feet, creates difficult conditions for birds, bringing extreme cold, late springs and limited food sources.

Stewart Janes, author of "Birds of Crater Lake National Park: A Natural History and Guide," said it can be a hostile environment for avian life.

Janes’ book is the first field guide dedicated to Crater Lake’s birds in nearly 50 years and offers a detailed look at species adapted to the park’s demanding ecosystem.

Clever strategies for survival

Several species have evolved distinct survival tactics.

The Clark’s nutcracker caches seeds in as many as 10,000 locations, allowing the bird to retrieve food during long winters.

Stewart Janes

Gray-crowned rosy finches forage for insects immobilized on snowfields, while Canada jays — sometimes called “camp robbers” — are known for stealing food from campsites.

"It takes a very special organism like the utcracker to be able to survive in this kind of environment," Janes said.

Janes also examines how climate change may be altering bird distribution. Some species now appear near the crater rim where they were previously uncommon, suggesting gradual upslope shifts.

The guide also examines how climate change may be altering bird distribution. Some species now appear near the crater rim where they were previously uncommon, suggesting gradual upslope shifts.

