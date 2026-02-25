Oregon Fish and Wildlife rejects petition by whale protection advocates to modify crab fishery rules

Update:

On. Feb 20, the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission voted 6-1 to deny a petition that requested crab fishery rules be modified to further reduce the risk of whale entanglement, while urging the department to continue its planned rulemaking process and engagement with NOAA fisheries to obtain ESA coverage.

Prior to the vote, the Jefferson Exchange discussed the growing problem of whale entanglements and Oceana's efforts to petition the commission.

This interview previously aired on Feb. 12:

Humpback and blue whales migrating along the U.S. West Coast face a growing risk of entanglement in commercial Dungeness crab gear.

An estimated 120,000 vertical lines are deployed in the ocean during crab season. Over the past decade, at least 340 whales have been documented entangled in fishing gear. Scientists say they observe only a fraction of cases, suggesting the true number is likely higher. An estimated 75% of entanglements prove fatal.

Ben Enticknap, a senior scientist at Oceana, is advocating for a ropeless alternative known as “pop-up” gear. The technology stores ropes and buoys on the seafloor and releases them only when triggered by a unique acoustic signal from a fisherman.

“Pop-up gear is an innovative solution to the whale entanglement problem,” Enticknap said. “It’s an opportunity to have a win for wildlife and a win for fishermen.”

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that beginning April 1 — one month earlier than usual — the state’s Dungeness crab fishery must reduce the number of crab pots in use by 20% and follow new depth restrictions aimed at protecting whales.

Fishery managers moved the date up as entanglements in crab gear continue to rise, and threatened and endangered humpback whales are known to migrate off the Oregon coast in April.

California trials of pop-up gear have shown 98% reliability, according to advocates. Oregon has not yet authorized the technology for use in its commercial crab fishery.

Oceana recently petitioned state officials to legalize pop-up gear and limit conventional crab traps to waters shallower than 180 feet during peak whale migration months. Supporters say those changes could significantly reduce entanglements.

