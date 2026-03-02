Northwest news: Changes in volunteering, cold plunges and curling dreams

This week’s Northwest news roundup examines how communities are adapting, from shifts in volunteerism to the growing popularity of cold-water plunging and a renewed effort to expand curling in Bend.

The changing nature of volunteerism, and how some organizations are adjusting

Volunteerism is evolving, with more people offering short-term or online service rather than steady commitments. Programs such as Meals on Wheels report fewer long-term volunteers, while others like Oregon State University Extension’s Master Gardener program adapt with flexible training and hybrid roles, reflecting broader shifts in civic engagement.

Cold plungers feel mental, physical boosts

Cold-water plunging in Seattle’s Puget Sound may offer mental and physical benefits, according to local participants and some research. Regular immersion in icy water is linked to reduced inflammation, lower stress and improved sleep, and may trigger physiological responses that boost mood and resilience, though studies are small and evolving.

Bend's curling fanatics

The Winter Olympics has boosted interest in curling in Bend, where enthusiasts are fundraising to build a dedicated facility. The Bend Curling Club recently received a $500,000 pledge toward its $1.2 million-plus goal, fueled in part by excitement over the U.S. women’s team’s Olympic success.

Host