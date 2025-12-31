© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

What happened to Oregon's sea otters?

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published December 31, 2025 at 10:01 AM PST
Applause and concern is swirling around a new feasibility assessment of sea otter reintroduction within 900 miles of vacant historical range in Oregon and northern California.
Courtesy of Elakha Alliance
The Coos History Museum will host the April First Tuesday Talk program, “What Happened to Oregon’s Sea Otters?” with Bob Bailey, Board President of the Elakha Alliance, on April 1, 2025, from 6 –7 PM.

Bob Bailey joins the Exchange to discuss.

In the early 1970s, 93 sea otters were flown from Alaska to the Southern Oregon Coast. For nearly ten years, the otters made themselves at home, but gradually their numbers dwindled until they were all gone by 1981. What happened?

Bob Bailey, Board President of the Elakha Alliance, will tell the tale and answer these burning questions at the Coos History Museum, as well as on Zoom, with an admission price of $7 for non-member adults, $3 for youth, $5 for zoom regardless of membership, or FREE for CHM members in person.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
