© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Jefferson Exchange

The monarch butterfly is on the brink of extinction while activists battle the federal government in court

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published February 18, 2026 at 1:29 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe
The Center for Food Safety is suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Department to obtain protection for the monarch butterflies under the Endangered Species Act.
Center for Food Safety
The Center for Food Safety is suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Department to obtain protection for the monarch butterflies under the Endangered Species Act.

Each year, monarch butterflies travel thousands of miles across North America to Mexico. But scientists say the species’ population has dropped dramatically over the past three decades.

George Kimbrell, co-executive director of the Center for Food Safety, said monarch numbers have declined by about 90% since the late 1990s. He describes the loss as a warning sign of broader environmental damage linked to industrial agriculture.

Monarch butterflies depend on milkweed, the only plant their caterpillars eat. Kimbrell said the widespread use of glyphosate-based herbicides, including Roundup, has eliminated large swaths of milkweed habitat across the Midwest and other farming regions.

He also pointed to neonicotinoid insecticides, which target insects’ nervous systems and can harm pollinators. “One in three bites of food we eat require pollinators,” Kimbrell said, arguing that pollinator declines could have consequences for food production.

Environmental groups have sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, seeking a final determination on whether monarch butterflies warrant protection under the Endangered Species Act. Kimbrell described the decade-long effort to secure federal safeguards as slow and contentious.

Scientists have warned that western monarch populations face a high risk of extinction in the coming decades without intervention.

Guest

  • George Kimbrell, co-director, Center for Food Safety
Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Jefferson ExchangeAppfeed
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay