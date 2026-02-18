OSU research targets skin cancer with nanotechnology and lasers

Researchers at Oregon State University say they have developed a light-activated treatment that eliminated aggressive melanoma tumors in laboratory mice after a single session.

The technique uses microscopic particles, sometimes called “nanoheaters,” that absorb light and convert it into heat to destroy cancer cells. The particles are activated by a low-intensity laser, similar in strength to a laser pointer.

Olena Taratula, a professor of pharmaceutics at Oregon State University, said the approach targets tumors while minimizing damage to surrounding tissue.

“The heat is only produced when you have the light present in combination with nanoparticles,” Taratula said. “The tissue is basically eradicated.”

In mouse models, researchers reported that tumors disappeared after a 10-minute treatment and did not return during the study period. “Within a week, we already saw the tumor disappearing,” Taratula said.

Researchers said the method could have applications beyond melanoma. Taratula’s lab also studies conditions such as endometriosis and ectopic pregnancy, which involve rapid capillary growth similar to cancer. She said nanoparticles can be designed to accumulate in specific tissues, allowing targeted treatment.

Clinical trials in humans are still several years away. Researchers said the technology represents a potential step toward more precise and less invasive therapies.

