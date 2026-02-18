© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

OSU research targets skin cancer with nanotechnology and lasers

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published February 18, 2026 at 1:49 PM PST
Oregon State University research has discovered unique nanoparticle properties that can be a less-invasive alternative treatment of melanoma. Early tests in mice have produced results showing complete elimination of cancerous tumors.
Oregon State University Olena Taratula Lab
Researchers at Oregon State University say they have developed a light-activated treatment that eliminated aggressive melanoma tumors in laboratory mice after a single session.

The technique uses microscopic particles, sometimes called “nanoheaters,” that absorb light and convert it into heat to destroy cancer cells. The particles are activated by a low-intensity laser, similar in strength to a laser pointer.

Olena Taratula, a professor of pharmaceutics at Oregon State University, said the approach targets tumors while minimizing damage to surrounding tissue.

“The heat is only produced when you have the light present in combination with nanoparticles,” Taratula said. “The tissue is basically eradicated.”

In mouse models, researchers reported that tumors disappeared after a 10-minute treatment and did not return during the study period. “Within a week, we already saw the tumor disappearing,” Taratula said.

Researchers said the method could have applications beyond melanoma. Taratula’s lab also studies conditions such as endometriosis and ectopic pregnancy, which involve rapid capillary growth similar to cancer. She said nanoparticles can be designed to accumulate in specific tissues, allowing targeted treatment.

Clinical trials in humans are still several years away. Researchers said the technology represents a potential step toward more precise and less invasive therapies.

Guest

  • Olena Taralua, professor of pharmaceutics at Oregon State University
