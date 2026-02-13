Bandon board seats new members, Josephine narrows commissioner search

The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion of the top news stories they've been working on this week

Bandon school board dismisses complaints and seats new members

The Bandon School District board voted to appoint two new members and dismiss three formal complaints, including allegations that Superintendent Shauna Schmerer received unusually large and possibly improper payments in a previous job.

The board chair said attorneys advised that another district’s finances fall outside Bandon’s authority and noted that recent district audits found no issues.

Board members also rejected complaints tied to a $5 million fund transfer, though some allegations were referred to a private investigator for review.

Josephine County narrows search for new commissioners

A temporary governing panel in Josephine County chose five finalists from a pool of 37 applicants to fill two commissioner seats vacated after recalls. The finalists, including former commissioner Simon Hare and other local officials, will participate in public interviews next week.

County Counsel Wally Hicks said he prioritized candidates with experience managing government operations over political considerations. The selected candidates will serve in an interim role until voters elect commissioners in November.

State Supreme Court ruling forces dismissal of criminal cases

A recent Oregon Supreme Court decision requires courts to dismiss charges when defendants go too long without legal representation.

Jackson County District Attorney Patrick Green said more than 100 cases could be thrown out locally this week. He said dismissals would likely lift restrictions commonly imposed before trial, including orders barring contact with alleged victims. The ruling comes as thousands of defendants statewide remain without attorneys.

Measles cases climb in Shasta County

Shasta County health officials have confirmed eight measles cases, the highest total reported by any county in California. Public health officials say the cases are limited to close contacts of the initial patient and do not currently pose a broader threat to the community. Still, they are encouraging residents to monitor symptoms and ensure vaccinations are up to date.

