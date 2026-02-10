Bandon School Board dismisses more complaints, selects two new members

The Bandon School Board voted Monday to dismiss three formal complaints that were filed against Superintendent Shauna Schmerer and the board.

One complaint alleged Schmerer "received outsized and potentially fraudulent payments" in her previous role as superintendent of the Almira School District in Washington.

A 2023 accountability audit found that the district lacked adequate financial records and controls to ensure payments to the superintendent were appropriate.

"The District’s lack of controls and oversight of its payroll functions increases its risk of misappropriation or misuse of public resources," the report reads. "Without adequate support, we could not determine whether $75,986.10 in sick leave payouts to the Superintendent were appropriate."

Further complicating things, a fire in 2021 destroyed the building where the district stored physical records and a backup server with digital copies.

At the meeting, Schmerer, who spent 14 years at the Almira District, said she recently has faced slander and abuse.

"It's been inferred that I might have tried to burn down Almira School," she said. "I am a human being, and the way that I have been treated... I have sat up here and have been professional every meeting, listening to people that I work with, parents that have never even spoke one word to me, to attack me, to bully me, to intimidate me."

Regarding the complaint, Board Chair Angela Cardas said legal counsel advised that another district's finances are not within the scope of the board, no Bandon school board policies were violated and the district's recent audits have been clean.

The board also dismissed complaints related to a $5 million transfer of school funds and an allegation that the board improperly voted on a matter at a previous meeting.

Cardas said the Oregon School Boards Association confirmed proper protocol was followed.

The board previously dismissed other complaints that were filed against board, the union and former board member Jon Sullivan.

Board members have also forwarded some complaints to private investigator Keith Ussery. One was filed by former employees against Schmerer, alleging a hostile work environment and intimidation. Another was filed by the teachers union against Schmerer, alleging retaliation as well as dishonest and manipulative communication.

At the meeting, the board also tried to move forward by selecting two new members to fill seats that were vacated by resignations.

Brian Cassoday and former board member Troy Russell were picked to take those spots.

"You’ve been through kind of a tough patch," Russell said. "I believe that you need somebody with some experience and seasoning, and I do tick those boxes."

In his letter of interest, Cassoday said he would prioritize "promoting fiscal responsibility and transparency" and "supporting teacher retention and professional development to maintain excellent instruction."