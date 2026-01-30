Bethel Church apologizes, Oregon counties welcome more logging revenue

The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion of the top news stories they've been working on this week. Top stories include:

Bethel Church controversy

Bethel Church, a megachurch in Redding, California, with more than 10,000 members, recently acknowledged misconduct allegations against former minister Sean Bolz.

The church leadership apologized for its delay in reporting claims dating back to 2019. These allegations include false prophetic ministry, where Bolz supposedly used social media to feign "miraculous" insights during services, and more serious claims of sexual harassment against employees.

Bethel reportedly felt compelled to go public after a six-hour exposé by YouTuber Mike Winger gained significant attention.

Increased logging revenue for Oregon counties

Oregon counties will now receive 75% of revenue from timber harvests on some federal lands, up from an even split with the federal government. These payments help offset the loss of property tax revenue because local governments cannot tax federally owned land.

County officials, including Coos County leaders, said they plan to use the additional funding to support strained public services, such as law enforcement.

BLM and the O&C Lands Act of 1937

Josephine County commissioner vacancies

In Josephine County, a temporary board of elected leaders, including the sheriff, treasurer, county clerk, assessor, surveyor and legal counsel, has formed to fill two vacant commission seats.

The leadership vacuum followed several recalls and resignations, including the recent departures of Chris Barnett and Andreas Blech. Because the board now lacks a quorum, a charter amendment from the 1990s was triggered, allowing local officials, rather than the governor, to appoint replacements.

The temporary board plans to interview finalists publicly and appoint two new commissioners by mid-February.

