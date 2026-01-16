JPR reporters discuss library backlash, civil rights claims and aging city buildings

The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion of the top news stories they've been working on this week.

Jane Vaughn: Jackson County District Attorney won't charge Talent library patron

Jackson County District Attorney’s decision not to charge Nicholas Johnson for viewing videos of naked children on a public computer at the Talent Library in December. Although the district attorney described the footage, which included children in baths and diaper changes, as "disturbing,” he determined it did not meet the legal definition of child sexual abuse material because it lacked sexual conduct or sexualized posing.

This incident has sparked significant community backlash and internal drama within the library district. Critics argue the library leadership did not take the initial situation seriously enough, leading the board to place Library Director Carrie May on paid administrative leave. The board is currently investigating allegations of "toxic" and "corrupt" leadership through an HR firm and is seeking legal guidance from labor attorneys.

Justin Higginbottom: Siskiyou County must hire independent monitor in traffic stop discrimination settlement

Siskiyou County reached a partial settlement in a 2021 class-action lawsuit alleging discrimination against Asian residents, particularly those of Hmong and Chinese descent.

The agreement resolves two of the lawsuit’s three main claims. Under the settlement, the Sheriff’s Office must adopt a new traffic-stop policy that prohibits racial profiling and requires deputies to use body-worn cameras. The county will also remove property liens issued over unpaid cannabis-related fines. An external auditor will monitor compliance with the settlement terms for two years.

The parties did not reach an agreement on water access in the Mount Shasta Vista neighborhood. County officials have used zoning ordinances to restrict water deliveries in the area, arguing the limits are necessary to curb illegal cannabis cultivation, which they link to violent crime and the use of banned pesticides. The lawsuit contends those restrictions unlawfully deprive residents of water for basic needs, including cooking and bathing.

Roman Battaglia: Ashland has too many city-owned buildings

Ashland faces what city officials describe as a “building problem”: the city owns more facilities than it can adequately maintain, many of which are in poor condition.

A recent assessment found the average remaining life of the city’s building assets is about six years. Many heating, electrical and roofing systems have already exceeded their expected lifespans. City officials attribute the deterioration to the failure to follow a 2008 master plan that recommended consolidating staff into a single civic campus.

City council is considering plans to renovate or consolidate buildings, projects likely to require voter approval of a bond measure. Officials are also exploring the creation of a dedicated facilities fund to prevent maintenance money from being diverted to other projects in the future.

