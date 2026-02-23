New Josephine County leaders, Wiyot land return, Oregon's wind roadmap

The JPR news team gathers for a weekly roundtable to discuss the stories shaping coverage across the region.

Stability returns to Josephine County

Josephine County officials appointed two new members to its board of commissioners after months of turmoil following recall efforts that left the board without a quorum. Officials selected Colene Martin, a business owner and former Grants Pass and Josephine County Chamber of Commerce CEO, and Gary Richardson, a longtime school board member and engineer, from a pool of nine finalists.

Both appointees previously ran for the seats and said they hope to restore stability and spur economic recovery

Historic land transfer to Wiyot Tribes

In a landmark decision centered on environmental justice, the California Coastal Commission approved the transfer of a Humboldt County property to local Wiyot tribes.

This move follows years of permit violations by a developer who constructed a 21,000-square-foot home on land containing cultural materials from a historic Wiyot village.

Mapping Oregon’s offshore wind future

Oregon has released the final draft of its offshore wind roadmap, outlining possible pathways for ocean-based energy development. The plan differs from those in some coastal states by examining scenarios that range from hosting turbines to focusing solely on supply chain opportunities.

State officials said the roadmap highlights the need for community benefit agreements and sets decision points where Oregon could pause or reconsider participation.

Guests