Inside the week’s news: bikes, budgets and bold deer in Ashland

The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion of the top news stories they've been working on this week.

The Ashland school training bike mechanics for a changing industry

Students from across the country travel to Ashland to study at the United Bicycle Institute, the nation’s only stand-alone school for certified bike mechanics. Since opening in 1981, the program has trained more than 20,000 mechanics. As modern bicycles become more technologically complex, demand for skilled repair technicians remains strong, even as bike shops navigate challenges such as online competition, tariffs and fluctuating demand in the cycling industry.

Lawmakers weigh $15 million lifeline for Southern Oregon University

Southern Oregon University is facing its third financial crisis in four years. Oregon lawmakers are considering a $15 million funding package to stabilize the institution as it projects a $14 million shortfall by June 2027. University officials warn it could fall below its required cash reserve this year and may struggle to meet payroll by February 2027 without additional funding. The proposal would require monthly financial reports and a long-term sustainability plan.

Roman Battaglia / JPR News Two deer having a snack on the Southern Oregon University Campus, March 3, 2026.

Deer are getting bolder in Ashland. Officials want residents to help

Ashland officials say deer are becoming increasingly aggressive toward residents and pets, raising safety concerns. Wildlife officials say the city doesn’t have more deer than nearby communities but does report more incidents involving people. Leaders are urging residents to stop feeding deer and to actively scare them away to restore their fear of humans. The city may consider stronger measures if the problem continues, but officials say education and deterrence are the preferred first steps.

