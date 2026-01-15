Jackson County District Attorney won't charge Talent library patron

Nicholas Johnson was seen watching videos showing a baby’s diaper being changed and children bathing at the Talent branch of the Jackson County Library District. Other patrons raised concerns, prompting a police response and an investigation.

In police body camera footage released by the district attorney's office, Johnson told officers he got aroused by the videos and said he is a registered sex offender.

But in a news release, District Attorney Patrick Green said there’s no evidence Johnson accessed child sexual abuse material as defined by the law.

"Mere nudity without sexual conduct or sexualized posing does not meet that definition," Green wrote.

"The videos Mr. Johnson was observed viewing at the library — while certainly disturbing that he has a sexual interest in those otherwise innocent videos — do not meet that definition and therefore it was not illegal for him to access or view them," the statement said.

A forensic examination of the computer Johnson used did not uncover any evidence of child sexual abuse material, but the district attorney's office said the network does not retain records of internet traffic.

The library's internet acceptable use policy states that filtering technology is used to block child pornography and other material that is obscene or harmful to minors, but it does note "no filter can guarantee total success."

The policy also says the library has the right to regulate behavior, particularly if it would threaten the health or safety of minors or create a sexually hostile environment for staff and patrons. Access to legally obscene material is prohibited.

Green said the case will be reevaluated if new evidence emerges.

The district attorney's office also released the police body camera footage and videos filmed by patrons of Johnson at the library. (Note: Even though the video content has not been found to be legally criminal, some viewers may find it disturbing.)

Initially, Johnson faced a one-week suspension of library privileges. The library later permanently revoked his internet access.

Following the incident, there was backlash to how library leadership responded, and the library’s board placed Director Kari May on paid administrative leave until Jan. 21.

Library officials say they are reviewing policies, training staff and strengthening safeguards to prevent similar incidents.