Jackson County Library Director placed on paid administrative leave

The Jackson County Library Services board of directors voted to place Director Kari May on paid administrative leave for about two weeks, following incidents at the Talent branch.

In December, a patron there allegedly watched videos of naked children. Employee Glenn Kaphammer said the videos included children in the bath and a baby's diaper being changed.

There was backlash to the leadership’s response to those incidents. Initially, the patron faced a one-week suspension of library privileges. The library later permanently revoked his internet access.

At a Monday meeting, the library board also heard public comment alleging the administration is toxic and corrupt, among other things.

"There's a long history of retaliation in this organization," said former employee Ryan Bradley. He went on to describe what he called abuses of power and mental and emotional abuse.

Other current and former employees claimed the leadership has engaged in verbal attacks and minimized staff safety concerns.

Other speakers praised May's leadership.

"Even during the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kari kept us on track," said Ashley Johnson, technical services manager. "She's earned our respect, support and trust."

After an executive session to consider the dismissal or disciplining of an employee, the board voted unanimously to place May on leave until the Jan. 21 board meeting.

Board President Susan Kiefer said they’ll take time to figure out next steps for the district.

"If we want to investigate beyond just the Talent incident, I think we have to do some work to figure out how to investigate that best," she said.

One option the board is considering is hiring an outside firm to investigate.

Board member Kevin Keating said he was torn about whether to place May on leave, but ultimately voted to do so.

"We need some more time to ensure proper legal advice," he said. "I’m also of the opinion that we should follow legal advice when given."

May has worked for the library district for more than seven years. She did not comment during the public portion of the meeting.

While she's on leave, Assistant Director of Public Services Kelda Vath will be in charge.

"The expectation is that the library staff cooperates fully with our law enforcement as the Talent incident gets investigated," board member Marta Tarantsey said. "At the same time, the board members may initiate conversations purely in a non-retaliatory context with those who have brought concerns by voice, by email, today and in the days prior, to learn more about the concerns brought up."

The Talent Police Department and the Jackson County District Attorney are investigating the December incidents.

The library says it’s reviewing its policies, training staff, and strengthening safeguards to ensure this doesn’t happen again.