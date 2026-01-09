Medford youth ministry petitions U.S. Supreme Court after losing state grants

A Medford-based Christian nonprofit has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up its lawsuit against the director of Oregon's Department of Education, arguing the state violated its First Amendment rights by cutting off more than $400,000 in youth services funding.

The state removed Youth 71Five Ministries from Oregon’s Youth Community Investment Grants program after a new state rule prohibited grant recipients from hiring on the basis of religion.

Youth 71Five Ministries, a Christian organization that offers programs to at-risk teens, requires employees to sign articles of faith, although it serves those of all religions.

“Our position is that the First Amendment protects the right of Youth 71Five Ministries and all religious organizations to hire according to their faith,” said attorney Jeremiah Galus with Alliance Defending Freedom, representing the ministry. “The Supreme Court has been clear that states cannot exclude religious organizations from otherwise available public benefit programs.”

Oregon excluded the group from its grant program after an anonymous complaint.

Federal courts have so far ruled in favor of the state in the ministry's 2024 lawsuit.

Galus said it’s the state that is being discriminatory in its treatment of religious organizations like Youth 71Five Ministries.

“It's not only discriminated against a religious organization because of its religious beliefs… but it's actually taking money, resources and programs away from kids who need it the most,” Galus said.

Youth 71Five Ministries provides mentoring programs to youth in correctional facilities and services to teen parents.

“We aim to bring hope through relationship; providing a safe place to belong and sharing the message of the Gospel,” according to the organization’s website .

Galus said there is no requirement for youth to engage with the group's religious teaching.

A 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in August of 2025 found that Oregon can require grantees not to restrict hiring based on faith because the rule applies to all groups equally.

“Though 71Five advances several claims, most of them boil down to an argument that the Division treats it worse than secular grantees because of its religious exercise or message,” Judge Anthony Johnstone said in his opinion. “71Five has yet to show any such discrimination.”

The court did rule that Oregon can only enforce its hiring rule to groups accepting state funds.

The Oregon Department of Justice and Oregon Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Oregon Department of Education director Charlene Williams, who is named in the suit, may file a response to the petition before the Supreme Court decides to hear the case.

