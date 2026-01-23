JPR News: OSF reports successful 2025 season | Asante decision triggers backlash in Ashland | JCLS fires director

The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion of the top news stories they've been working on this week.

Roman Battaglia

An analysis of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s 2025 impact report shows a 42% increase in ticket sales and $22 million in total donations, marking a rebound year for the organization. The organization remains financially vulnerable, however, due to its reliance on large, one-time gifts and a sharp decline in the number of individual donors since before the pandemic.

Jane Vaughan

Southern Oregon University has paused plans for an on-campus senior living community after a finalist, Pacific Retirement Services, withdrew its proposal. University officials said they are re-evaluating the project, which was intended to generate revenue and promote lifelong learning.

The Jackson County Library District board voted to negotiate the termination of director Kari May following public backlash over a patron viewing videos of naked children. Although the Jackson County district attorney determined the incident did not meet the legal definition of a crime, the board approved investigations into human resourcess practices and allegations of toxic leadership.

Justin Higginbottom

Some Ashland residents are protesting Asante's decision to convert Ashland Community Hospital into a satellite campus, a move that would close the birthing center and end inpatient care. Advocacy group Healthcare for All Oregon organized a protest against the birthing center closure, and residents raised concerns during a packed city council meeting.

Asante says the changes reflect rising costs and low local use of services, but financial reports show the hospital is profitable.

