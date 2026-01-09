JPR News: Fire in Arcata, library leadership shake-up and a recall vote
The JPR News team convenes for a weekly roundtable on the stories shaping Southern Oregon and Northern California. This week’s discussion includes:
- Activist sues Ashland for removal from a meeting after calling the police chief a ‘fascist’
- Fire rips through Arcata's downtown, causing an estimated $18 million in damages
- Jackson County Library Director placed on paid administrative leave
- Josephine County voters approve recall of Commissioner Chris Barnett