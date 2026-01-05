Fire rips through Arcata's downtown, causing estimated $18 million in damages

A Jan. 2 fire fed by strong winds destroyed seven businesses, along with upstairs apartments, and damaged five stores in the heart of Arcata’s historic downtown.

The Arcata Fire District said an initial assessment estimated losses at approximately $18 million .

Northtown Books, which has served the community for over 60 years, was one of the businesses destroyed in the blaze.

“The damage is a total loss,” said owner Dante DiGenova in a statement. “Right now, we are in shock and working to navigate the many steps that come with a loss of this magnitude.”

Other destroyed businesses include Dandar's Boardgames and Books, Global Village Gallery, and Hensel Ace Hardware’s candy store, kitchen store and paint shop.

Arcata Fire District Chief Chris Emmons said he quickly saw the risk of the fire growing much larger among the city’s older structures.

“We just started ordering lots of resources,” Emmons said. “We had every ladder truck in Humboldt County.”

Emergency responders' efforts, including using surrounding rooftops to hose down embers, spared the nearby Minor Theatre —one of the oldest theaters in the country.

The community has been quick to organize GoFundMe pages for affected businesses and residents. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office and the City of Arcata have declared local emergencies, and the American Red Cross is on the ground providing help to those displaced.

Emmons, a weekly visitor to some of those businesses that lost, said the city’s charming downtown buildings can pose unique fire risks.

“A lot of remodels and renovations have gone on, which creates void spaces and concealed spaces within the buildings,” he said. “It allows for fire to spread laterally when you don't even realize it's actually in the floor below you or the attic above you.”

The owner of Northtown Books thanked the community for an outpouring of support and said she hopes to rebuild.

“While the building is gone, the heart of Northtown Books—its stories, its relationships, and its purpose—remains.”

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.