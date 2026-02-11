Measles cases mount in Shasta County as supervisor questions vaccines

Shasta County health officials have confirmed seven additional measles cases, all among close family members or neighbors of the original case identified late last month.

With the new infections, Shasta County now has more reported measles cases than any other county in California, according to state data.

County Public Health Officer James Mu briefed the Board of Supervisors Tuesday, saying the additional cases were anticipated.

“These cases we were expecting because these are close family members and close neighbors," said Mu. "So this expansion of confirmed numbers does not pose a threat to the public at the current moment.”

Mu said the seven new patients were isolating at home, a step intended to limit further spread.

The county previously identified several locations and times where people may have been exposed to a measles patient.



Ninja Coalition, 900 Dana Drive on January 23 from 2:30 to 5:20 p.m.

An informal, outdoor capture the flag sport event at Highland Neighborhood Park, 555 Mill Valley Parkway, Redding, on January 23 from noon to 4 p.m.

Osaka Sushi, 1340 Churn Creek Rd., on January 23 from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

A gym basketball game at the former CrossPointe Community Church, 2960 Hartnell Ave., Redding on January 24 from 1:45 to 5 p.m.

Costco, 4805 Bechelli Lane, Redding, on January 24 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Churn Creek HealthCare clinic, 3184 Churn Creek Road, Redding, on January 28 from 1:45 to 5 p.m.

County public health officials are asking anyone who was at those locations during the specified times to call the Shasta County measles information line at 530-638-5580 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

During the meeting, Supervisor Kevin Crye questioned vaccine safety.

“You can bury your head in the sand all day long," he said. "The reality is there's many vaccine-related injuries and deaths in the last three years, because I think that was forced upon people.”

The Food and Drug Administration linked the deaths of 10 children to the COVID-19 vaccine, but that was based on findings that haven’t been peer-reviewed.

Crye also said that he and his children are vaccinated.

Mu emphasized that vaccination is the most effective way to prevent measles. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is about 97% effective after two doses.

Measles is commonly identified by a rash that spreads downward from the head but can also come with other flu-like symptoms, like a runny nose, high fever and red, watery eyes. While many cases fo the highly contagious disease resolve without complications, measles can cause serious illness, especially in children younger than five.

County health officials advise anyone experiencing symptoms to avoid public settings and call a health care provider or emergency department before seeking care so staff can take precautions. They also recommend confirming that both doses of the MMR vaccine have been received for full protection.

