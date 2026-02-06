Jackson County peer respite program, SOU budget crisis and Redding funds auditorium

The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion of the top news stories they've been working on this week

Jackson County peer respite program faces financial challenges

Oregon lawmakers approved a $6 million pilot program to create voluntary, non-clinical residential centers for people experiencing mental health crises. Five years later, only two of the planned sites are operating.

In Ashland, the proposed Mountain Beaver House project fell apart after the nonprofit Stabbin Wagon encountered zoning barriers, neighborhood opposition and criticism over its limited clinical background.

Other programs have had success. FolkTime in Portland has served more than 50 people.

Southern Oregon University warns of financial crisis

Southern Oregon University projects it will fall below its required $12.7 million cash threshold by the end of May. Long-term forecasts show the university could face a payroll shortfall by February 2027, with deficits potentially exceeding $14 million.

President Rick Bailey is seeking legislative support, citing rising benefit costs and what he describes as insufficient state funding. The vice president of finance said the problem reflects understaffing in the budget office, calling it “a capacity issue, not a competence issue.”

Redding civic auditorium secures lifeline funding

The Redding Civic Auditorium avoided immediate closure after the city council approved $464,000 in emergency funding. Managed by the nonprofit Advanced Redding, the venue has struggled since losing a major contract with Bethel Church’s ministry school, which previously accounted for 20% of its profit.

The nonprofit warned city officials that "if you did not give us money this week, then we were going to have to close by the end of February." The city will re-evaluate the situation in three months.

Guests