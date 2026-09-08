How Rellik Winery pairs Rogue Valley wine and food

A decade ago, the property that became Rellik Winery was home to established Cabernet Sauvignon vines. Since buying the land near Jacksonville, owner Delando Pegan has expanded the vineyard to nine estate-grown grape varieties and added food, lodging, live music and alpacas.

“The main reason I even bought the property is because of the location,” Pegan said.

The winery has also earned recognition for its wines.

"In the last four years, we have not entered a wine into a competition that has not medaled, which is pretty extraordinary," Pegan said.

But wine is only part of the experience Pegan wants to create. Culinary director Skye Elder oversees a food program that includes Sunday brunches and artisan pizzas, with menus that change throughout the year.

The kitchen uses fruit and honey produced on the property, although Elder said Rellik doesn’t make those ingredients a major part of its marketing.

“We don’t talk about it too much,” he said. “But we sure do a lot of it.”

Elder said the goal is to serve food that complements the quality of the wine without becoming overly formal.

“We try and keep the food commensurate to that,” he said. “And we cook really regionally and really seasonally.”

That combination of local wine, food and collaboration will also be featured at the Jacksonville Wine and Dine Festival on Sept. 19. Pegan helped organize the fundraiser, which brings together chefs and winemakers from around the Rogue Valley.

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