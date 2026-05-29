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Savor

How nostalgia inspired Ashland pitmaster Reid Levin to start Slow Burn BBQ

By William Smith
Published May 29, 2026 at 4:31 PM PDT
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A smoked pork sandwich with barbecue sauce and pickle slices served on a bun at Slow Burn BBQ in Ashland.
Courtesy of Slow Burn BBQ
The "Definitely Not a McRib" from Slow Burn BBQ in Ashland features smoked meat on a bun topped with barbecue sauce and pickles. O

As a child growing up in Virginia, Reid Levin remembers passing roadside smokers on family road trips.

"There were always smokers on the side of the road," he said.

Later, while attending college in South Carolina, Levin developed a taste for mustard-based barbecue that stayed with him through moves across the country.

"It all started from a place of nostalgia," he said. "You move around a lot, and you want things that are comforting."

That nostalgia eventually led Levin to launch Slow Burn BBQ in Ashland.

Before opening the business, Levin worked in media and the surfing industry in California.

When he moved to Southern Oregon, he found himself missing the barbecue flavors he grew up with. He bought his first cabinet smoker and began teaching himself barbecue techniques.

Unable to find sauces that matched what he was looking for, Levin started experimenting in his own kitchen.

Levin began dissecting sauces he liked, measuring ingredients and testing batches until he could recreate those flavors. Over time, he developed recipes built around vinegar and mustard rather than the sweeter, sugar-heavy styles common on supermarket shelves.

"It really was born out of just not being able to find anything here that I really liked," he said.

Slow Burn BBQ sauces in Ashland, Oregon.
Slow Burn BBQ
Slow Burn BBQ sauces in Ashland, Oregon.

He quickly learned that barbecue requires constant adjustment. Over the winter, Levin often arrived before sunrise to start cooking. Some mornings were dark, windy and just above freezing. Rain and occasional snow added another challenge to managing a fire and maintaining temperatures.

"There's so much playfulness in barbecue," he said.

He said one of the things he appreciates most about the food scene in the Rogue Valley is its collaborative spirit. Through partnerships with local chefs, bakers and food producers, Levin said he has found a community that regularly shares ideas, supports fellow entrepreneurs and works together on events.

"When each of us do well, we all do well," Levin said.

Guest

  • Reid Levin, owner, Slow Burn BBQ

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William Smith
Will Smith, host of <i>Savor</i> and <i>JXFoodie</i>, recently celebrated 35 years of professional food styling. A graduate of the California Culinary Academy in 1989. William has styled over 40 cookbooks, advertisements and television commercials.
See stories by William Smith