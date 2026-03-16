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Artist-turned-baker opens Hom Kitchen in Ashland

By William Smith
Published March 16, 2026 at 1:22 PM PDT
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Blueberry muffins served at Hom Kitchen in Ashland.
Hom Kitchen
Blueberry muffins served at Hom Kitchen in Ashland.

A new Ashland restaurant is putting a health-focused spin on familiar comfort foods. Hom Kitchen, owned by artist and baker Eden Senft, features dishes made from scratch.

Senft, who has a background in nutritional counseling, said the restaurant reflects both her culinary interests and her work as an artist, including ceramics and glassblowing.

Her menu draws on Pennsylvania Dutch traditions and memories of childhood travel in Europe. Many dishes are designed to accommodate different dietary needs, including grain-free, dairy-free and vegan options.

Senft said the goal is to create food that feels nourishing without sacrificing flavor.

Signature items include a grain-free chicken pot pie and a soup made with wildcrafted nettles. The restaurant also offers take-and-bake meals, including shepherd’s pie topped with cauliflower mash.

Senft said the restaurant blends the precision of baking with the creativity of global flavors, creating a space meant to encourage people to eat well.

Guests

  • Eden Senft, owner, Hom Kitchen

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