In Ashland, Beat Farm Co-op puts community at the center of the table

An Ashland chef is drawing on her Maui roots and years in high-end kitchens to create a space centered on food, music and community.

Kelly Fertado, an 11th-generation Maui native, said her family lost their home and business in the Lahaina fires. She said she has remained focused on rebuilding through her latest venture, Beat Farm Co-op.

“The intention is to bring community together through food, music, art and creation so that we can all come together and have something in common,” she said.

Fertado grew up in a family of butchers and restaurateurs and said she spent much of her childhood in steakhouses.

“The restaurant raised me,” she said.

She initially pursued fashion design, hoping to avoid the demands of restaurant work, but later returned to food. She built a career as a private chef, seeking a model that differed from the traditional restaurant structure she experienced growing up.

While working in Los Angeles, Fertado developed a business serving office lunches that combined elements of bento boxes and made-to-order meals.

“It was like taking a bento box and a sandwich girl and smooshing them together,” she said.

Her menus included dishes such as filet mignon and Asian-influenced meals. She said her client list included companies such as Mandalay Pictures and individuals, including Oprah Winfrey.

Fertado and her husband, musician Jeremiah Matthews, opened Beat Farm Co-op as a multipurpose gathering space. The venue hosts events ranging from yoga classes to live music and family activities.

The menu reflects Fertado’s background, with items such as birria ramen and kalua pork tacos. Many dishes are priced at about $5, a decision she said is intended to keep the space accessible.

Fertado said the project is rooted in the sense of community she experienced growing up in Maui.

Guest