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Savor

Phoenix welcomes new farm-to-table venture from Portland chef

By William Smith
Published May 15, 2026 at 2:38 PM PDT
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A colorful dish topped with greens served at Side Yard Farm & Kitchen in Phoenix, Oregon.
Courtesy of Side Yard
A colorful dish topped with leafy greens and crispy garnish is served at Side Yard Farm & Kitchen in Phoenix, Oregon. Chef Stacey Givens recently expanded the Portland-based farm-to-table concept into Southern Oregon.

Chef and urban farmer Stacey Givens is bringing her community-centered approach to food from Portland to Southern Oregon with a new venture in Phoenix inspired by family, farming and shared meals.

Givens, founder of Side Yard Farm & Kitchen, expanded her longtime Portland operation into a smaller, 26-seat space in Phoenix. The project blends communal dining, local agriculture and collaborations with Southern Oregon chefs and bakers.

“I wanted it to feel like home,” Givens said.

Givens said her upbringing in a large Greek family in Southern California shaped both her relationship to food and her philosophy around hospitality. She described growing up surrounded by backyard gardens, citrus trees and large family meals centered around fresh ingredients.

“Every Sunday, no matter what, at mom’s house, huge dinners,” she said. “It was this big party at mom’s all the time.”

Side Yard began in Portland in 2009 when Givens started knocking on doors in the Cully neighborhood, asking residents if she could farm their unused side yards. The operation eventually expanded beyond farming into pop-up dinners, catering, workshops and community events.

Today, the Portland farm hosts everything from yoga classes and grief support dinners to brunches and movie nights. Givens said the Phoenix location will continue that collaborative spirit through a collective featuring local culinary talent.

“There’s so many talented people here in the valley,” she said. “I’m just pumped up.”

The Phoenix space opened in November and will host rotating dinners and pop-ups throughout the summer, while Givens continues to operate her larger Portland farm and catering business.

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William Smith
Will Smith, host of <i>Savor</i> and <i>JXFoodie</i>, recently celebrated 35 years of professional food styling. A graduate of the California Culinary Academy in 1989. William has styled over 40 cookbooks, advertisements and television commercials.
See stories by William Smith