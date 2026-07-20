Ashland native Jacob Harth brings new seafood venture to Tillamook Bay

Ashland native Jacob Harth is bringing his next restaurant to the Oregon coast after earning acclaim for former Portland seafood restaurant Erizo.

Bay Ocean Seafood is expected to open in spring 2027 at the former Tillamook Bay Oyster Company processing facility. Harth said the project will include a restaurant and seafood market while showcasing Oregon seafood and supporting local fishermen and food producers.

Harth's connection to the coast stretches back to childhood. Born in Ashland to a family of loggers and restaurateurs, he split his early years between Southern Oregon and the Oregon coast.

"I was essentially raised in a restaurant, grew up around all the operations, and it was an integral part of my life," Harth said.

The project is designed to be more than a restaurant. Plans include a market selling local seafood and other products, along with upstairs housing for employees to help address the area's shortage of workforce housing.

"I think it's an expression of Oregon coast seafood," Harth said.

Harth said the historic waterfront property helped shape his vision for the project.

"We couldn't have found a better property to embody the spirit ... this idea of the restaurant," he said.

While Bay Ocean Seafood is under construction, Harth is offering a preview through a summer residency at Local Ocean in Newport.

"Local Ocean has been extremely gracious and welcoming and invited me to come and do a residency at the restaurant to kind of give a brief preview of the type of menu we might be giving at the Bay Ocean Oyster House," Harth said.

The residency gives diners an early look at Harth's cooking while he prepares to open Bay Ocean Seafood in 2027.

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