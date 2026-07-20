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Savor

Ashland native Jacob Harth brings new seafood venture to Tillamook Bay

By William Smith
Published July 20, 2026 at 10:49 AM PDT
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Chef Jacob Harth on a rocky shoreline, harvesting shellfish from coastal rocks during low tide.
David Alvarado
Chef Jacob Harth harvests shellfish from a rocky stretch of the Oregon coast. The Ashland native is opening Bay Ocean Seafood on Tillamook Bay, a restaurant and seafood market expected to open in spring 2027.

Ashland native Jacob Harth is bringing his next restaurant to the Oregon coast after earning acclaim for former Portland seafood restaurant Erizo.

Bay Ocean Seafood is expected to open in spring 2027 at the former Tillamook Bay Oyster Company processing facility. Harth said the project will include a restaurant and seafood market while showcasing Oregon seafood and supporting local fishermen and food producers.

Harth's connection to the coast stretches back to childhood. Born in Ashland to a family of loggers and restaurateurs, he split his early years between Southern Oregon and the Oregon coast.

"I was essentially raised in a restaurant, grew up around all the operations, and it was an integral part of my life," Harth said.

The project is designed to be more than a restaurant. Plans include a market selling local seafood and other products, along with upstairs housing for employees to help address the area's shortage of workforce housing.

"I think it's an expression of Oregon coast seafood," Harth said.

Harth said the historic waterfront property helped shape his vision for the project.

"We couldn't have found a better property to embody the spirit ... this idea of the restaurant," he said.

While Bay Ocean Seafood is under construction, Harth is offering a preview through a summer residency at Local Ocean in Newport.

"Local Ocean has been extremely gracious and welcoming and invited me to come and do a residency at the restaurant to kind of give a brief preview of the type of menu we might be giving at the Bay Ocean Oyster House," Harth said.

The residency gives diners an early look at Harth's cooking while he prepares to open Bay Ocean Seafood in 2027.

Guest

  • Jacob Harth, chef and restaurateur
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William Smith
Will Smith, host of Savor and JX Foodie, recently celebrated 35 years of professional food styling. A graduate of the California Culinary Academy in 1989. William has styled over 40 cookbooks, advertisements and television commercials.
See stories by William Smith