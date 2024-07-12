Charlie Zimmermann

Charlie is originally from Beaverton, Oregon. They came to Ashland to attend Southern Oregon University in 2021, joined the JPR team as a student engineer for the Exchange in June 2022, and graduated with a BS in History and Political Science with a minor in Native American Studies in June 2024. Outside of JPR, they enjoy spending time with their cat Dassy, doing puzzles of all types, and working with local historical and archaeological groups such as SOU’s Laboratory of Anthropology (SOULA).